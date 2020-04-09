Cumberland University will postpone its annual Phoenix Ball to Saturday, Aug. 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was scheduled for Saturday, June 6.
The 37th annual fundraising event, chaired by Ray and Stephanie Hubner, is themed “Draped in Decadence and Masked in Mystery” and will be held on the Cumberland campus. The ball is the university’s largest fundraising event that helps provide scholarships to students.
The Phoenix Ball Patrons’ Party, scheduled for Saturday, July 11, will remain on that date. The Patrons’ Party will be hosted at the home of Lynotte and Denise Moore.
For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.phoenixball.com.
Commencement ceremony
Cumberland University announced that it will postpone its commencement ceremony to June 20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was scheduled for Saturday, May 2.
The ceremony is now scheduled for 10 a.m. on the Cumberland University Memorial Hall Lawn, weather permitting. The university will hold one ceremony for all degree levels — associate, bachelors and masters.
The Nursing Pinning Ceremony scheduled for Friday, May 1 will now take place on the evening of Friday, June 19.
All campus events have been indefinitely postponed through at least April 30.