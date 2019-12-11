Cumberland University’s seventh annual Notes for Nurses fundraiser held Oct. 26 at the Wilson County Expo Center raised approximately $123,000 for the Rudy School of Nursing and Health Professions.
More than 400 guests attended the dinner and dancing event.
“I am amazed by the support that this event received from the Wilson County community,” Dean of the Rudy School of Nursing and Health Professions Dr. Mary Bess Griffith said. “This event supports scholarships for our students that otherwise may not be able to continue their nursing education and we are so thankful that because of this event, they will get that opportunity.”