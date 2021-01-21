Cumberland University has announced that it plans to freeze tuition costs for the 2021-2022 academic year and will have students attend classes on campus for the Fall 2021 semester.
According to a news release from the university, tuition for a full-time freshman student for the academic year beginning in Fall 2021 will be $24,336, a zero percent increase from Fall 2020.
Cumberland University’s tuition for the 2020-2021 year was 38% less than the national average for private colleges, according to U.S. News.
“We know that many of our students and families have suffered economic hardships due to the pandemic and by freezing tuition for the fall semester both new and returning students and families can better plan their budgets,” said Cumberland University President Dr. Paul C. Stumb. “We believe that every student, regardless of their financial situation, deserves access to higher education and we will continue to work to ensure that a Cumberland University education is affordable for every qualified student.”
“In addition to offering students an outstanding affordable college education, we believe it’s important to also offer students the college experience they have earned. Our Campus Reopening Planning Team will continue to meet to ensure we can open our campus safely under CDC guidelines and give our students the traditional college experience they deserve.”
Executive Director for Enrollment Services Dr. Eddie Lovin said that enrollment at Cumberland has increased for the past six years, with a school-record 2,704 students enrolled for the Fall 2020 semester.