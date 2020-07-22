Cumberland University’s Campus Reopening Plan for the Fall 2020 semester includes a hybrid model for all courses, splitting its approximately 2,600 students into two groups to limit the total number of students on campus at one time.
A Campus Reopening Planning Team has been working to prepare for the logistical challenges of returning to campus since early April.
“A great deal of thought and discussion went into drafting our reopening plan,” Cumberland University President Dr. Paul Stumb said. “Our number one goal is to keep our campus community safe, while simultaneously optimizing the student experience in a way that students want, expect, and deserve.”
Cumberland has divided all undergraduate students into two groups, based on last names. Students with last names A-K will be on campus Mondays and Tuesdays and attend classes online Wednesdays and Thursdays. Students with last names L-Z will take classes online Mondays and Tuesdays and on campus Wednesdays and Thursdays.
The university has also modified the academic calendar for the fall semester, to begin one week earlier (on Monday, Aug. 17) and end before the Thanksgiving holiday. This decision was made in response to a potential increase in infections of COVID-19 during the late fall and early winter, and the risk of campus contamination due to travel during breaks.
The university is taking various safety precautions throughout the semester, including face coverings in public spaces across campus, increased cleaning and sanitation, limited capacity in all campus facilities, and training and signed agreements for students, faculty and staff.
The university will also require students, faculty and staff to monitor and track symptoms daily using the Cumberland app prior to coming to campus.
To view the Campus Reopening Plan, go to www.cumberland.edu/coronavirus/.