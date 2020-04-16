Cumberland University senior Caroline Osier had no idea she would end her college career in the midst of a pandemic, let alone as one of many medical workers on the frontlines at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Osier, a nursing student, is a screener for COVID-19.
“I am currently screening all healthcare personnel that are working in the hospital and anyone else that might be allowed to come in the doors,” she said.
Osier said that the Rudy School of Nursing and Health Professions taught her that healthcare is made up of flexibility, responsibility and taking care of others.
“Part of it is also taking care of yourself,” Osier said. “It has been vital for me to not let fear take root during this season. I’m following what the CDC has recommended and kept up to date with the factually accurate information that has come out day by day.”
Osier said that it’s up to everyone to do their part to keep from spreading the novel virus.
“My favorite part about being at CU and becoming a nurse is the number of people I get to connect with each day,” she said. “The more that we can keep those people at the forefront of our minds, the more we can realize how large our responsibility is to help control this virus.”
Osier is scheduled to graduate this spring and has accepted a position as an ICU nurse in Savannah, Ga.