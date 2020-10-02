Cumberland University student-athletes have organized a campus-wide initiative called ARM — Anti-Racial Movement — to encourage unity and inclusion amid social unrest throughout the country.
“ARM is about including everybody. It was put into place to present a way we can all be included in eradicating racism is all aspects of life. It was put into place to help us show we truly care about each other through extending our arm of sisterly and brotherly love,” said Cumberland football player Brandon Taylor, who also serves as president of the Phi Delta Winterburn chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. “We all must come together for one cause, which is peace.”
“We all wake up every day and have to face discriminatory issues no matter what color you are,” said Jimmy Turner, another Cumberland football player. “It’s family here and it’s about we started treating each other, loving each other and caring for each other as family.”
Turner said he hopes more people continue to discuss racial issues.
“All it takes is a conversation for them and for people to understand where you’re coming from. At the end of the day, this is something that we don’t stop, your kids will have to deal with, and if they don’t stop it, their kids will have to deal with it,” he said.
Cumberland student body president Allie Garcia said she was extremely encouraged with ARM, which featured a walk from the off-campus Nokes-Lasater Field football stadium to the steps of Memorial Hall. A university press release estimated that about 100 students, faculty and staff participated.
The news release said that Cumberland President Dr. Paul Stumb and Athletics Director Ron Pavan also participated in the march.
“I hope this isn’t the end. I hope we continue movements that elevate our voice in a respectful manner,” Garcia said.
The march included speeches from the student-athletes and other students, as well as a rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” performed by Cumberland professor Roshanda Odom.
“To see all of you all standing out there with the rainbow of colors that you are and the different races that you are, it makes us so proud. This is a family, but, today, the way you all look — this is what family looks like,” Odom said.
Cumberland head football coach Tim Mathis discussed his players’ involvement with the movement during a recent “Coaches’ Night Out” Facebook Live broadcast, hosted by Wilson Post sports editor Tommy Bryan.
Mathis said the coaching staff and players discussed social happenings when they returned to campus in August.
“You’re not going to understand situations until you really understand what people are going through, so we had those conversations, and we had some guys that stepped up, and I’m so proud of what they did,” Mathis said.
Mathis said T-shirts worn by marchers Thursday featured a logo created by ARM members. It features the Cumberland Phoenix logo in the middle of two outstretched arms reaching for each other. The arms are composed of several puzzle pieces of different shades, representing different races.
“You want to love each other. You want to love one another, and we preach that in our program, and our kids have really taken that on. The ARM movement is you want to embrace everybody no matter where they come from,” Mathis said.
ARM organizers said there are more programs planned, including another march next month.