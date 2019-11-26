Cumberland University has agreed to purchase The Journey Church property and continue to expand its footprint around the campus.
Journey Church lead pastor Erik Reed and Cumberland University president Paul Stumb said the two entities have a letter of intent for Cumberland to acquire the 21,000-square-foot facility at the corner of Leeville Pike and South Maple Street.
“Our church has a contract with West Hills Baptist Church in Lebanon to purchase their property. We plan to close on that property on January 15 and move into it sometime after that,” Reed said.
Stumb said the sale is going through necessary steps, which includes an environmental study.
“When that comes back clean, which I expect it will, we’ll sign a formal contract to purchase that property,” Stumb said.
Stumb said the formal contract is expected to be signed at the end of December or early January.
“Our intent is to immediately use it for classrooms. We need more classroom space. Ultimately, my goal is to turn that building into a student recreation center, which we also really need on our campus,” Stumb said.
The acquisition would be the latest addition to the university’s growing physical presence in the city.
The university has the Cumberland Center for Athletic Training and Fitness at Phoenix Place, which is directly across the street from The Journey Church along South Maple Street. The 5,000-square-foot facility houses the university’s strength and conditioning program.
The university has also started constructing a new mixed housing and retail development facility, Cumberland Corner, which will rest on the corner of Leeville Pike and South Greenwood Street. The development will house about 200 students, along with some retail space.