Cumberland University will celebrate the official opening of its new McClain Circle entrance with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Oct. 25, at 11 a.m.
The entrance is the newest addition to the campus, funded by and dedicated to the McClain and Hatfield families.
In 1892, 55 acres of the McClain Family Farm became the primary site for Cumberland’s current campus.
“The McClain Circle entrance is not only a significant improvement to our campus aesthetically but it also serves as an appropriate form of recognition of the McClain and Hatfield families,” Cumberland University President Paul C. Stumb said.
The circle will serve as the new main entrance into campus and will provide more than 60 new parking spots for guests, faculty and staff.