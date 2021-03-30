Cumberland University announced Tuesday that the 2021 Phoenix Ball will be held on August 7, 2021.
This annual event has traditionally been held on the first Saturday in June, but has been rescheduled to August in hopes that attendees who wish to receive COVID-19 vaccinations will have the opportunity to do so before this year’s event.
Ray and Stephanie Hubner have continued to serve as chairs of the Phoenix Ball committee and have kept the theme originally chosen for last year, “Phoenix Ball: Draped in Decadence, Masked in Mystery”.
“This is an event that Cumberland looks forward to hosting each summer and we are delighted the tradition will continue this year after its 1-year hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic,” said University President Paul Stumb. “I am so very appreciative for the hard work of Ray and Stephanie Hubner and the entire planning committee to make this year’s event the best one yet.”
The Phoenix Ball Patrons’ Party will be hosted this year by Lynotte and Denise Moore on July 10.
Tickets for both of these events are available at www.phoenixball.com. For ticketing questions, email phoenixball@cumberland.edu.