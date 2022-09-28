Cumberland band

The Cumberland University band will have a concert in October and November, as well as performances at the school’s football games.

 ADRIENNE KOCH

The Cumberland University bands have announced concerts in both October and November, as well as performances for the final three home football games of the 2022 season.

There will be a music department preview day including the three band ensembles and choirs on Friday, Oct. 14 with performances starting at 1:30 p.m. The university band concert is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Heydel Fine Arts Center on campus. Admission is free for both concerts.