The Cumberland University bands have announced concerts in both October and November, as well as performances for the final three home football games of the 2022 season.
There will be a music department preview day including the three band ensembles and choirs on Friday, Oct. 14 with performances starting at 1:30 p.m. The university band concert is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Heydel Fine Arts Center on campus. Admission is free for both concerts.
The Phoenix Marching Band’s football halftime shows include songs from Meghan Trainor, Queen, and a “Star Wars”-inspired show at the Oct. 22 game. The band also performs a pregame show at the football games.
Earlier this month the band performed at the Wilson County Band Exhibition held at Green Hill High School.
“The band started back up in 2017 with 13 members total across all ensembles. We are now at 50 and the quality of the music I’m able to program has increased dramatically,” Cumberland Director of Bands Wayne Ray said. “The band program at Cumberland is back and thriving.”
The concert band is preparing small ensemble pieces as well as full ensemble selections including “Sleigh Ride,” “Caccia and Chorale” and “Hymn to the Dawn.”
“We did heavy recruitment for our jazz band. I’m excited that we will be able to feature a number of big band charts this year,” Ray said.