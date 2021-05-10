Cumberland University celebrated the largest graduating class in school history last weekend, with 697 diplomas handed out.
The Master’s Ceremony and Hooding took place on the Memorial Hall Lawn last Friday and the Undergraduate Ceremony was held on Memorial Hall Lawn last Saturday for the school’s 179th Commencement Ceremony,
The 2020-2021 academic year began with the school’s largest total enrollment, with 2,704 total students.
“I am so proud of this year’s graduates and the agility and perseverance they have shown,” Cumberland University President Dr. Paul C. Stumb said. “Although masks were still worn, I’m glad this year’s graduates were able to have a semi-traditional ceremony, with their friends and family present, to celebrate this tremendous accomplishment. I’m honored to welcome 697 new graduates to the Cumberland University Alumni Association, and I look forward to seeing how they each thrive personally, professionally and spiritually for a lifetime.”
Last year Cumberland held its commencement ceremony at the same site, but only the graduates were in attendance because of COVID-19 guidelines. It was livestreamed for family and friends to watch.
The processional included Cumberland Liaison for International Admissions Patricia (Pace) Pope as the macebearer, followed by the 2021-2022 student government officers.