Dallus Whitfield and Sabrina Garrett covered many social events in Wilson County for the newspaper.

Cumberland University announced that its 39th Phoenix Ball will be held on Saturday, June 3, in The Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena on the university’s campus.

This year’s Phoenix Ball chairs are Brad and Tasha Irby. This year’s theme “A Black and White Phoenix Ball” ties directly to the traditional black-tie elegance and prestige of the Phoenix Ball.

