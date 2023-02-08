Cumberland University announced that its 39th Phoenix Ball will be held on Saturday, June 3, in The Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena on the university’s campus.
This year’s Phoenix Ball chairs are Brad and Tasha Irby. This year’s theme “A Black and White Phoenix Ball” ties directly to the traditional black-tie elegance and prestige of the Phoenix Ball.
“We are truly honored to serve as the 2023 Phoenix Ball chairs,” Tasha Irby said in a news release from the university. “Year after year, the Phoenix Ball proves to be the premier event that fosters the relationship between Cumberland University and our community. Students' lives are changed and empowered by the benevolence of the patrons and sponsors of the ball each year. We are excited to carry on this tradition and raise money for Cumberland University. This year’s Black & White Ball will be a glamorous evening of dining, dancing, and making memories. We are so excited for everyone to see what we have planned.”
Net proceeds from the Phoenix Ball will be used to fund scholarships for Cumberland University students. Additionally, the planning committee members have decided to create the Phoenix Ball’s Al Ashworth and Dallus Whitfield Endowed Scholarship to honor the memory two local photographers who played prominent roles in many of the past Phoenix Balls.
“This scholarship exists to celebrate the life and legacies of both Al and Dallus and will benefit a full-time, undergraduate student from Wilson County who is attending Cumberland and maintains a 3.0 GPA,” Tasha Irby said.
The university also announced this year’s Phoenix Ball presenting sponsor, Hunt Brothers Pizza.
Following the Phoenix Ball, Jack and Susannah Lowery will host the 2023 Patrons Party at their home on Saturday, July 8. This year Patron’s Party guests will dress in all white for the summer social gathering.