Cyclist hit by car

A Lebanon man suffered several injuries last week after being struck by a vehicle while he rode his bicycle near the Wilson County Memorial Park.
Kevin Johnson said he suffered multiple broken bones, cuts, lacerations and bruising after he was hit from behind while he rode his bike on South Maple Street.
Lebanon Police Sgt. PJ Hardy said the official incident report is not back, but said Johnson was struck after an elderly woman believed she had room to drive between Johnson, who was driving along her passenger side of the road, and an oncoming vehicle.
Emergency responders transported Johnson to Tennova-Lebanon, where he underwent observation and was released after a few hours.
Johnson said he was wearing a helmet and fluorescent safety vest, and the bicycle had multiple flashing lights mounted on it.
Hardy said although Lebanon does not have any dedicated bicycle lanes, cyclists are entitled to at least three feet of roadway, and drivers should yield to them.
Last month, 66-year-old Marvis Sweatt, was killed while riding his bicycle on Old Murfreesboro Road after being hit by car that fled the scene after the incident. Hardy said although the incidents aren’t related, he pointed to them as examples of vigilance needed to protect cyclists and pedestrians.
“There are concerns as we grow with more people, more cars and everything. People just have to be more aware of the other forms of transportation on the road and their surroundings,” Hardy said.