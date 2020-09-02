District Attorney Tommy Thompson has determined that Wilson County Commissioner Annette did not commit any ethics violations nor break any state laws regarding her residency in her district.
A letter, dated Aug. 10, was signed by Thompson, Deputy Assistant District Attorney Generals Justin G. Harris and James M. Lea Jr., and was sent to the Wilson County Ethics Committee with the D.A.’s opinion. The ethics committee is made up of county commissioners.
Earlier this year, the screening committee for the ethics committee forwarded an ethics complaint filed by Kevin Twilla and Aaron Templeton, which alleged that Stafford had acted “intentionally and fraudulently deceptive” by living outside of her elected district, according to the letter. Stafford’s residence in her district is a home on C.L. Manier Street in Lebanon.
The D.A.’s office examined the complaint, in addition to other documentation and photographs, records of the Wilson County Register of Deeds, records of the Wilson County Property Assessors Office, records of the Wilson County Trustees Office, U.S. Postal records, City of Lebanon utility records and Middle Tennessee Electric Records.
The office also “gathered information from various other sources including, but not limited to, state and county investigative databases,” according to the letter.
Within the letter, the D.A.’s office offered various examples of lawsuits and Tennessee Code Annotated laws with the state of Tennessee.
“Residency or the factors that determine one's ‘residence’ is a very gray area in the law that turns on the specific facts of each individual case or set of circumstances,” the letter said. “A person may have two or more residences, but only one domicile or legal residence. However, to constitute a change of domicile of choice, there must be actual residence in the new place, with intention to abandon the old and to acquire the new one.”
If Stafford had been determined to have violated the state laws, she could have been removed from office. However, “the water, electric and other utility bills reviewed tend to indicate usage has not been terminated at 607 C.L. Manier and remains in the name of Commissioner Stafford and/or her husband. They remain the owners and taxpayers of both parcels of real estate at issue and nothing suggests they have rented the 607 C.L. Manier property to a third party.”
It continued, “although the photographs reviewed suggest Stafford spent a large amount of her time at her new residence on Taylorsville Road, it became evident during the course of our investigation that she had varying overnight stays and time spent at both residences.”
Attempts to contact Stafford by phone, email and text were unsuccessful.