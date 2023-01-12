Angela Jones and Allen Britton have been hired for District Attorney General Jason Lawson’s staff, both in citizen services positions.
Jones has been appointed Assistant Victim Witness Coordinator, and Britton will be the case manager in the Child Support Division of the DA’s office.
Jones is a recent graduate of the Nashville School of Law. She will be filling the position vacated by the recent retirement of longtime Assistant Victim Witness Coordinator Clara Woodmore.
Jones was an intern in both the 15th District Attorney’s Office and the 13th Public Defender’s Office.
“Although Angela presented a very strong academic resume, it was her heart and compassion for victims that really connected during her interview,” Lawson said in a news release from his office. “I am confident that our victims will be in good hands by entrusting her with this important position.”
Jones will be assigned to Judge Jimmy Lea’s General Sessions Court. Last July, Lawson added Kelly Hailey into the same position, a move which ensured that a victim witness coordinator would be present to serve in each adult court in the district.
Britton is a Lebanon native. Case managers work with both custodial and non-custodial parents to ensure that child support payments are set at the appropriate level and collected in a timely manner.
“We are very blessed to have Allen joining our office,” Lawson said in the news release. “He possesses qualities that I look for in case managers, including strong communication skills, efficient time management, compassion for clients, and good decision making.”
Britton has worked for financial institutions, in management positions, and in positions focused on customer service.