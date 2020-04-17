Today

Rain. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

Tonight

Rain. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

Tomorrow

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High near 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.