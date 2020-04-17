A Mt. Juliet dad and son carved out some special time to make the most of their unexpected time at home together during the coronavirus pandemic.
Dan Wagner, an architect, is on furlough and his son Austin is out of school because of closure for virus precautions.
Wagner lives on Nonaville Road in Mt. Juliet. He bought a Jeep in need of repair for Austin, who is 15.
Austin goes to Mt. Juliet High School and is primed to graduate from the new Green Hill High School. School is on hold now, but, he’s ready to get some wheels and license.
“He’s just really great,” Dan said. “He picked up an instrument, a bassoon, and made it quickly to advanced band and on to the drum line.”
Time was of the essence because it was rare.
“When we could, we worked on cars. Tinkering,” Dan said.
The 2002 Jeep Wrangler was sort of broken down and purchased through a private sale.
“It was knocking,” Dan said.
They bought parts from different shops.
“We decided to wait until spring break to pull it all together,” Dan said.
Then a tornado followed by the virus pulled the plug on that plan. Dad and son finally had time to rebuild the Jeep, bond and take a bad set of cards and make some good out of it.
“I guess it was a blessing in disguise,” Dan said. “Schools shut down, things went to a halt. I was able to have time with my son. We learned a lot rebuilding that machine.”
The first time they pulled the crank, nothing happened.
Turns out they had installed a part incorrectly. They fixed it.
“(Austin) got in there and cranked it up, it was a scream of joy,” Dan said.
They tooled around the MJHS parking lot so Austin could learn to drive a stick-shift. Austin gave his brother, Hayden, 12, a ride around the parking lot as well.
“We have bonded in these weird times,” Dan said. “He knows how to build an engine. He knows not to give up.”