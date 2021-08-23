More than 480,000 people visited the inaugural Wilson County Fair – Tennessee State Fair this year, the lowest attendance in five years for the 10-day event that saw rain and severe weather throughout its run that ended last Saturday.
Attendance for the first merged event between the two fairs totaled 480,627 people, which included 145,137 people on the Fair’s final day, likely a single-day record for the event. This year’s attendance trailed the 2017 Wilson County Fair by about 8,000 people for the lowest attendance figure in that time.
Officials cancelled last year’s Wilson County Fair due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the most recent Wilson County Fair in 2019 had 578,131 attendees.
Uncertain weather and rain likely contributed to the lower attendance. Nearly four inches of rainfall fell in Wilson County during the Fair, according to the National Weather Service Nashville office.
"The Wilson County Fair - Tennessee State Fair was 10 days of great family fun in spite of the rain. Visitors commented that the Fair was still the Fair they loved," Wilson County Promotions President Randall Clemons said in an email. "Our 1,600 volunteers did a great job, and their continued dedication always makes our Fair.”
Despite the weather, the inaugural Wilson County Fair – Tennessee State Fair continued traditions of previous Fairs, aligning with Wilson County Fair leaders’ declaration that visitors would see minimal changes this year.
Pageants continued in the Fam Bureau Expo Center after previous winners held their crowns for two years.
Reed Steplowski was crowned 2021 Wilson County Fairest of the Fair. She is the daughter of Mike and Tricia Steplowski of Mt. Juliet. Paxton Harris of Lebanon and Khia Young of Lebanon finished first and second runner-up, respectively.
Kathy Smith was named Ms. Wilson County Fair and Debbie Lee Taylor was crowned Ms. Wilson County Senior Tennessee.
Lexi Rager won the Celebrating Lovely’s Fairest of the Fair. Sophie Greer won Fair Princess and Elaine Anderson won Celebrating Lovely’s Ms. Senior.
The Senior Handsome contest went to Tyson Whitaker.
Agriculture was a focus throughout the Fair, which celebrated the Year of the Beef.
Six Wilson County farms received Century Farm status with a reception at the Fair.
The farms are Garrett Farm, formed in the Vine community 1902; Walker Farm, formed near Alexandria in 1850; Sam J. Alsup Farm, formed south of Lebanon in 1809; Moss Farm established in 1909 in West Wilson County; Eastes Farm established in 1920 in the Commerce community; and Ben T. Powell Farm established in 1919 as Linwood Farm.
The Taste of Tennessee Big Beef Showdown featured two winners.
Jon Dorris of Team Prime Time won the Burger Republic Big Beef Showdown for the best ribeye steak. Terry Byrd of Team Big Byrd BBQ won best burger.
Byrd’s burger “Barista Burger,” topped with aged gouda cheese and a sweet onion bacon jam, will be featured on the menu at Burger Republic in Mt. Juliet.
Siblings Ella, 12, and Eli, 14, Riggs, of Knoxville, were honored for their community involvement efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the pandemic, the siblings helped to make and deliver hundreds of face masks and created educational videos teaching kids how to make hand sanitizer. The pair also started programs in their community to promote health and physical activity.
The 2022 Wilson County Fair is scheduled for Aug. 18-27.