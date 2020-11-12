The Dancing Lights of Christmas is set to kick off its 11th consecutive season on Friday, Nov. 13.
The event is expanding its annual “Military & First Responders Appreciation Week” to also include all healthcare workers this year. From Friday, Nov. 13 through Tuesday, Nov. 17, all military, police, firefighters and healthcare workers will receive free admission for their entire carload with proper ID.
Guests who bring at least three cans of non-perishable food on Mondays and Tuesdays from Nov. 16 through Dec. 8 will receive $5 off admission. The food will be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank.
Tickets are $25 per family vehicle and can be purchased at TheDancingLightsofChristmas.com. The event opens each night at 5 p.m.
The Dancing Lights of Christmas is located at the James E. Ward Ag Center (entrance across the street from Dollar General). The show consists of more than two million LED Christmas lights displayed over a 2.5-mile route and synchronized to Christmas music played through the vehicle’s radio.