Two major transit projects have been completed in Lebanon with aims of improved safety on heavily traveled roads.
Lebanon Engineering Services Director Regina Santana said despite a tornado flattening some houses along the roadway, the Leeville Pike and Crowell Lane intersection project did not experience a delay.
The project’s primary feature is a traffic signal at the intersection, marking the only traffic signal on Leeville Pike between South Hartmann Drive and State Route 109.
Other upgrades include additional turning lanes to the intersection, which saw about 10 injury crashes in 2018, according to Lebanon Police.
Workers also recently completed work on the bridge along Highway 70 near the WeGo (Music City Star) train station in Lebanon. The work included beam reconstruction and deck improvements for the bridge that covers a portion of walkway connecting to Don Fox Community Park.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation continues its work on State Route 109 after it experienced delays to the road widening project.
“The Wilson County (State Route 109) widening project will not meet the original November 2020 contract completion date due to utility delays,” TDOT Community Relations Officer Kathryn Schulte said. “We are still in negotiations with the contractor regarding the new contract completion date.”
The $51 million project will take the heavily traveled roadway from two to five lanes, including a turning lane, from Highway 70 to the Sumner County line. The department estimates by 2038, nearly 45,000 vehicles would travel the route daily.
The widening of Interstate 40 from State Route 109 to Interstate 840 is still expected to be complete in August. The $38 million project will add an additional lane on each side of the interstate.