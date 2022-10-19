There can be more tricks than treats in operating a scream park in the woods every October.
Just chat a bit with Dana Chapman, the scare mistress behind Dead Land Haunted Woods. The very scary forest about a mile south of Cedars of Lebanon State Park is in the midst of its 14th edition of creating more chills per hour than any site in Wilson County.
Chapman opened here in 2009. That first year Dead Land attracted 3,500 folks wanting to be spooked. She knows pretty close to how many paying fright seekers crept through the gate last year: 10,000. But there’s no accounting for how many goosebumps this place has produced.
“Me, my dad and my husband were interested in throwing a Halloween party. After my mother died, we thought it would be a good way to start an endeavor together. I really have a love for Halloween but not about anything real scary. I’m not into devil stuff at all,” said the Lascassas horse trainer about how Dead Land came to life.
Today she manages a thriving monstrous city set among cedars and other trees where she has developed the themes and concocted a horde of horrible creatures.
“I enjoy most watching the scare actors getting into their characters and being able to scare people. The biggest headache is when the actors don’t show up,” said the host.
Her sister, daughter and an uncle assist her in the business with her husband, Gerald, serving as her right-hand man. Among other chores he airbrushes and applies makeup to the actors’ faces. That can take a while when you have 75 live characters changing into costumes that range from clowns, fairies and werewolves to zombies, vampires and witchy women.
This year’s troupe comes from Wilson, Rutherford, DeKalb, Cannon, Davidson, Sumner, Bedford, Smith, Trousdale and Putnam counties. They slither in around 5 p.m. and chill out around a fire pit and sit at picnic tables joking, conversing and getting their game faces on.
Chapman describes the Dead Land experience as “a terrifying and unguided walk through the woods filled with scare actors,” and she recommends youngsters to keep out until they’re 10 years old.
“This year the whole Portal is new with scary tales like the Pied Piper, Little Red Riding Hood, Coraline, the Corpse Bride, fairies and Rumpelstiltskin,” said the damsel who dreams up distress.
“CarnEvil is full of carnies and freaks and, of course, clowns. The Crypt is an above ground cemetery with the curse of the Walker Brothers (Civil War soldiers turned zombies) that continues.”
Dead Land has leapt numerous hurdles in its past that range from flooding, an act of arson, having the windows busted out of its trademark hearse and the theft of a giant snake (not a live one), but the freak show still goes on.
The youngest professional scare actor this year is a rookie, 11-year-old Joseph McPeak, a sixth grader at Winfree-Bryant Middle School in Lebanon. He portrays a dead child in a schoolhouse in the Portal attraction. Instead of sitting behind a desk, he slinks inside a coffin. He receives $40 every Saturday for his two-night a week assignment.
“My uncle invited me to come here and work with him. It’s something to keep me entertained,” said McPeak. “I sit back in a coffin and after the teacher says, ‘snack time!’ we jump out and scream ‘Food! Finally!’ ”
His teacher on this Friday night is his moonlighting mother, Crystal McPeak, who most days can be found at the Lebanon Mapco where she is a senior sales assistant.
“This began with my son. Because he’s underage, I had to come with him. It’s fun. You get to scare people, but I don’t like to be scared. I’m filling in tonight for the teacher. I had been the ticket taker for the CarnEvil,” said Crystal.
Driving here from La Vergne every Friday and Saturday evening to ply her puns, Kenetha Branch cannot wait to switch into the disguise of a colorful clown christened Nutty McGoofen.
Just before the scare park opens, a host of the creatures lurk about a stage including several characters carrying chainsaws. When Branch spies them she begins to chant “Chainsaw fights! Chainsaw fights!” This spurs a couple of the guys to rev up their machinery and pretend to sword fight.
(Note: While the chainsaws look and sound like the real deal, they are harmless.)
“The spot where I am is in CarnEvil. I love it here. I like to chase you. If a joke comes up, I’ll use it. I love improv,” said Branch.
Near the admission area, Lebanon’s Mary and Richard Howard and Mary’s sister, Tiffany Welch, of Lafayette, are whipping up treats in the concession booth, dubbed “Grammy’s Killchen,” where you can name your poison.
“One of our best sellers is called a blood bag,” said Mary, about a sweet-red beverage, and then added, “Another popular item is the walking apple pie.”
Meanwhile, over at the Peddlers Cart, more than 40 scary and unique souvenirs are for sale. Watertown’s Shannon Kinkle will be glad to show you her wares. The best sellers are T-shirts that glow in black light and handmade, hot-and-cold Dead Land tumblers.
Near the Peddlers Cart stands a tent where guests can have their pictures taken (this comes at no extra cost), and visitors later can find them on Dead Land’s Facebook page.
Dead Land creator Chapman is rarely, if ever garbed, in a costume. Her normal attire is jeans and a black T-shirt. She said the last time she went trick-or-treating was in the sixth or seventh grade when she disguised herself as a gypsy.
“Now I take my four grandkids trick-or-treating. None of them work at Dead Land,” shared the monster maestro, whose said her favorite horror flick is “The Shining.”
Chapman’s main vocation is showing and training American quarter horses, and she may soon have more time for her four-legged creatures. Her lease on this 38-acre chilling ground runs for three more years. “By then, I think it may be time to retire,” she sighed.
The year 2025 will make it 17 seasons and approximately 270 evenings of Chapman’s life orchestrating all the spine-tingling thrills that folks have experienced in her haunted woods. Even a vampire might agree with her that it would be a good year to call it a night.