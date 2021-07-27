Some of the walls of West Wilson Middle School came tumbling down last week when parts of the school that were damaged by the 2020 tornado were demolished.
Wilson County Schools Director Jeff Luttrell, school board members Larry Tomlinson, Jamie Farough and Kimberly McGee, WWMS Principal Elizabeth Mills and former WWMS Principal Beverly Sharpe, along with teachers, staff, parents and students came to the school to see the demolition.
“I think this is important two-fold,” Luttrell said. “It’s the next step closer to getting this building out of the ground. You can tell by the teachers, the parents and the students that are here it’s part of the community building process. There’s a lot of history here with this building and Mt. Juliet. It’s important for them to see, to reminisce and watching this process. It’s sad that we had to do it. The tornado hit and we’ve got to rebuild. After today we can get some closure and start looking toward the future.”
Stoner Creek Elementary School, which was destroyed in the tornado, was also recently demolished. Luttrell said he’s happy for the beginning of the demolishing at WWMS had begun.
“This has got to happen so we can move forward and get these students back in school,” he said.
Mills said she is “excited and it’s so important for the kids and families to drive down Mt. Juliet Road and not see this pile and see a new building going up. There are so many emotions involved for our teachers, some teachers were here for over 25 years. It’s so hard to lose all those memories, but I think the building is something we can look forward to and be excited about and that’s the important thing.”
Sharpe was the principal of WWMS when the tornado hit. She is now the principal of Mt. Juliet High School.
The start of the demolition took nearly 17 months. The main reason for that was the district was negotiating an amount with its insurance company. WCS agreed to accept just over $53 million to settle the claims.
Only after that could the district begin the procedures for demolishing the destroyed parts of the schools, accept the plans from the architect for the schools rebuild, put the plans out to bid, and begin the building process. Bids will be opened next month and from there, the rebuilding can begin.
The district also has applied for FEMA money to supplement what it has received from their insurance company.
On Monday, SCES Principal Amanda Smith toured the wing of WWMS which was not affected by the tornado. Because portables aren’t ready for “Bobcat Village,” a planned area of 20 portables to be located near the original SCES site, students will begin the school year inside WWMS.
Smith said that the teachers and staff are already putting their personal touches on their respective areas in the building.
“We’re getting super excited,” she said. “Lots of hard work going in, but we are ready.”
There are two hallways in the building. In one hallway, classes will be held for kindergarten through third grade students.
“Due to our situation, our enrollment is booming,” Smith said. “Some of our classrooms will have to double up, meaning two classes joined together. Not every classroom, but several of them will have to do that until our (portable building) get here.”
On the other side of the building will be the hallway for fourth and fifth grades. The cafeteria, physical education classes, related arts and a library computer will be housed in the Robinson Gym. That is located on the original SCES campus and students will be shuttled to and from the site, WCS spokesman Bart Barker said.
“It’s absolutely a blessing how we can be here, and this building looks brand new. When you come in, we are blown away as to how good this school looks, and we’ll be filling it up with that student energy soon,” Smith said.
There will be an open house for parents on Tuesday, Aug. 3 from 4-6 p.m. at the building.