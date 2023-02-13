A long-time developer in Mt. Juliet said he is contemplating an out-of-the-box development that could bring an ice/roller skating, restaurant, tap-room and entertainment stage to the city.
Mark Lineberry has developed dozens of projects around Mt. Juliet and this “entertainment center” is a fun concept he said the community would embrace and make it worth a potential $5 million investment.
He said he’s in initial discussions with city zoning officials right now and has a rendering of the 4-acre project.
“It’s something I’m really serious about,” Lineberry said. “It’s a concept I am working on and from what I hear, it would be well received.”
The spot is off Meb Court just off Lebanon Road near the intersection of N. Mt. Juliet Road. Lineberry said nothing about it meets city codes and there would have to be zoning variances from city commissions. The site is behind an Advance Auto Parts store and there are two restaurants on Lineberry property there in the works.
“Why should we have to go to Hendersonville or Nashville to skate?” he said. “For that matter to bowl?”
A 5,050-square-foot restaurant/tap room likely would be the anchor of the entertainment center.
“The idea is to create a place in Mt. Juliet where mom and dad could go to the restaurant and for a while the kids enjoy skating,” Lineberry said. “A place where families can go together.”
A bowling alley isn’t in the initial plans, but nothing is impossible, said Lineberry.
Another unique feature about the project is some of the structures will be shipping containers. However, the restaurant would be standard brick and mortar. Lineberry said he’s familiar with Boxman Studios of Charlotte, N.C. It’s a shipping container conversion company that provides permanent modular spaces.
“There are so many places going this route, in Las Vegas, in Orlando …,” Lineberry said.
The restaurant would be a taproom with 100 taps similar to M.L. Rose at Providence.
Mt. Juliet Vice-Mayor Bill Trivett is all for the project even though it is not in his district. Trivett said his two priorities are safety of citizens and finding ways for more family-friendly activities.
“Whatever we can do to bring the community together and keep the hometown feel,” said the father of three kids who takes them to Nashville to ice skate.
“I really think this young generation is looking to get away from screens,” he said. “To get out and about. So many were affected by COVID for two years and homebound. I think it changed the mindset.”
As far as allowing zoning variances to allow the project, Trivett said, he personally, is open.
Trivett works with the parks committee and said they’ve explored places to put an ice skating rink, including property on the corner near East Division Street and North Mt. Juliet Road.
On his website, Lineberry queried the community for its opinions on his project.
“I do think there is a market for it,” said Commissioner Ray Justice, whose district includes the property for the proposed entertainment center. “But it’s not something I can endorse until I see a plan. But everything Mark does is high quality. I have no doubts. If it comes in good for the community, I’d like to make it happen.”