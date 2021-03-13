Today

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Rain likely. High around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.