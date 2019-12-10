Navy blue and golden yellow reminders filled the Wilson County Expo Center last Wednesday night as approximately 600 guests celebrated the life of Kaleb Reed.
Kaleb, 15, died Dec. 1 at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital and hundreds of family, friends, classmates, church members, doctors, nurses and others donned Nashville Predators and Mt. Juliet Christian Academy attire to honor his life and to discuss his impact.
Journey Church student ministry director Larry Davis and Journey Church teaching pastor Anthony Knight shared stories from their time with Kaleb, the son of Journey Church lead pastor Erik Reed.
Davis said he spent a lot of time playing video games with Kaleb, especially NBA2K. He said one of the moments he remembered about Kaleb happened when he was playing the game and Kaleb, an MJCA student, offered his critique of Davis’ skills.
“Out of nowhere, I hear Kaleb in a crowd say, ‘You some trash at 2K.’ There he is. That’s Kaleb, man. Always talking smack,” Davis said.
Knight said a lot of his time with Kaleb came after Erik Reed took him under his wing while he was a student at Cumberland University. He recalled a couple of trips with Kaleb, specifically one that placed him in the car with the father-son duo as they drove past a Red Robin restaurant.
Knight said it’s likely anytime someone hears a Red Robin commercial or sees a store, that a particular jingle comes to mind.
“So we’re driving by and that’s what Erik says, ‘Red Robin. Yummm.’ And on cue, Kaleb’s in the back seat and says, ‘Erik Reed. Dumbbb.’ I completely lost it,” Knight said. “My time with Kaleb was like that. It was filled with video games. It was filled with trash talk, sports and paying attention to his life, while asking myself, ‘How in the world is he so strong?’ ”
The hockey highlights
Davis also highlighted the request to wear Nashville Predators gear, which Erik Reed said was representative of Kaleb’s favorite team and obsession.
“He knew hockey inside and out. Inside and out he knew hockey. He knew the rules and strategies of hockey better than most people who would be sitting around us at games,” Reed said.
Reed said during Predators games, Kaleb would get the attention and admiration of people around him because of his knowledge.
He said his fandom was evident from how often Kaleb played hockey in the house.
“He would act like he was (Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne), then he would make saves while commenting on his saves,” he said.
Davis said he preached several sermons to Kaleb, but said his life was impacted by the way the teen lived every day, epitomized by his quick recovery from a major surgery.
“It was an operation that would make a full-sized man like myself to kind of take it easy for a couple of days. I remember Kaleb just walked out of the hospital right after,” said Davis, who asked him how he was able to leave the hospital so soon.
“He said, ‘It’s a miracle,’ ” Davis said. “That was the last conversation I’ve ever had with him, but how fitting, right?”
Health issues at birth
Erik Reed said doctors discovered a cyst on one of Kaleb’s lungs before he was born. He was born 10 weeks premature, and weighed four pounds at birth, but his weight dropped to two pounds after doctors drained the cyst.
Reed said Kaleb had surgery at two months old to remove a bad kidney, but doctors removed his good kidney with his bad kidney.
“Kaleb Reed was one of a kind. His life has always been one that defied odds. If something was rare, he would likely get it. If something was bleak, he would likely beat it. He never went by the book,” Erik Reed said.
After two years of dialysis, Kaleb’s mother, Katrina Reed, was found to be a match for Kaleb and donated her kidney to her son, who lived the healthiest years of his life from 2006 to 2017.
Erik Reed said those years included feeding tubes, lung issues, anemia and dozens of other health issues.
“Normal for him would’ve been crazy for anyone else, but that was a normal stretch for him,” he said.
In 2017, Kaleb contracted fungal meningitis, which caused a stroke. The stroke left Kaleb in a coma for three weeks, which resulted in a loss of motor and speech skills, from which he never fully recovered.
Reed said Kaleb gave his life to Christ at 5 years old. Reed said that faith sustained Kaleb through all of his tribulations.
“It was also a faith rooted in the promise of a future redemption — of a future body with no more sickness, disease of illness — to live forever in the Heaven with Jesus. He knew this,” Reed said.