Discussions and meeting surrounding the location of the Confederate Gen. Robert Hatton statue on the Lebanon Square continued last week with more community input.
The meeting included members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, Daughters of the Confederacy, city officials and other community members.
Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash orchestrated the follow-up from last month’s meeting that included Dshaun Jones of the Swift Dreamz foundation, Britton Winfree of the Manhood Project, and Martin Frost and Robert Hatton Townsend, members of the General Hatton Camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans. Townsend is the great-great-grandson of Gen. Hatton.
Ash issued a statement last Sunday after social media comments about Hatton flared up over the weekend.
“I have not been meeting with leftist thugs. I have been meeting with the Sons and Daughters of the Confederacy, who own the statue and responsible members of the black community who have a vested interest in Lebanon,” Ash said. “I believe you have a chance at solving a problem if you sit down with the differing parties and allow them to talk with each other. We may find a compromise or we may not, but presently both sides are having reasonable conversation with each other. The city does not have the authority concerning the statue, but I thought it was reasonable to bring the two groups together.”
Ash ended his remarks with urging people to “take a deep breath” and “calm down just a little.”
Gen. Hatton, a Cumberland University graduate and attorney, ran for three political offices, including the governor’s seat prior to the start of the Civil War in 1861. Hatton, who believed the country should remain intact, ultimately fought for the state of Tennessee when it joined the Confederacy.
The group first met last month after Jones and Winfree approached Ash to discuss the possibility of relocating the statue.
Last week’s meeting featured more community members, including clergymen, educators and others who discussed their views about the statue and its possible relocation.
During the nearly two-hour meeting, Jones and Winfree agreed to study possible fitting locations throughout Lebanon. Frost and Townsend said they are willing to listen to relocation options, but said the decision to relocate the statue would ultimately be left up to its members, per the group’s bylaws.
Ash said during the meeting that Wilson County resident Edward Thaxton offered $10,000 to help with relocation efforts and reiterated his proposal of erecting a statue on the Square to honor a prominent person in black history or to represent the Union.
Jones and Winfree said they did not see the building of an additional statue as a viable option. They offered to pay for the relocation of the statue.
“We’re not trying to disrespect the statue. It’s not my heritage, but somebody’s heritage and we don’t want to see it disrespected. A lot of people around the country are vandalizing these statues, and that would cause a lot of uproar in Lebanon if that were to start happening,” Winfree said.
The Hatton statue features a plaque with information about Hatton and the Civil War. However, Lebanon Police Chief Mike Justice said it’s illegal to stand in the middle of the Square where the statue is located because it’s considered in the roadway after the city’s remodeling of the area, which previously featured parking spaces around the statue.
“There are all kinds of sides to these stories. I certainly would not view it favorably from your perspective, but I understand your perspective,” Townsend said last month. “I think that man — and not because he’s a distant relative from me — was a rare character. A very rare person — natural born leader, successful politician. He was just a good man, and he was fighting for his state. In those days, the state was the ultimate loyalty, not the federal government.”
Lebanon City Attorney Andy Wright said he believed the city owned the property at the time of the statue’s erection, but believed the state of Tennessee gained right-of-way on the property after the construction of Highway 231.
“The city can’t order its removal. We can’t do that because it doesn’t belong to us. We don’t have the deed on the land and we don’t own the ground it sits on anymore because the state owns it and we don’t own the statue,” Wright said. “The city really has not legal ground to stand on to do anything about the statue.”
Wright said in order for the statue to be removed or relocated, an agreement between all interested parties must be reached and presented to the Tennessee Historical Commission for a recommendation to the Tennessee Legislature.