A film about Old Friends Dog Sanctuary in Mt. Juliet will be released on DVD next month, according to a news release from the production company.
“Old Friends, A Dogumentary” follows the organization’s story as a small home-based shelter to the Facebook phenomenon that led to a 20,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility. The film directed by Gorman Bechard had its screen premiere last spring.
The film is scheduled to be released as a deluxe BluRay/DVD combo and on pay-per-view platforms on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The physical copy features several extras, including the complete Geezer Parade, opening day ribbon-cutting festivities at the new facility, and a Q&A session with Bechard and several of the film’s participants from the premiere.
“The film was born at the world premiere of ‘Seniors A Dogumentary’ in Nashville,” Bechard said. “Zina (co-founder Goodin) told me about their new facility, and how they were going to shut down the road, and have a senior dog parade marching the geezers, as the folks at Old Friends call them, from their old home to the new building. As a filmmaker who loves dogs, how could I not film a senior dog parade?”
The film documents the arrival of dogs Hugh and Sweat Pea, both seniors with severe medical issues. Over the course of six months, the film follows their return to good health.
“I wish there was an Old Friends in every state,” Bechard said in the news release. “Old Friends not only saves these dogs from euthanasia, once healthy the dogs are available to forever foster, with the sanctuary paying their medical bills for the rest of the dogs’ lives. It truly is a one-of-a-kind place.”
The film received the 2022 Community Activism Award from the Tennessee International Indie Film Festival. It also features an original song, “Friend Like That,” from Nashville musician Stephy J. Moore, which will also be released on streaming platforms Dec. 13.