A film about Old Friends Dog Sanctuary in Mt. Juliet will be released on DVD next month, according to a news release from the production company.

“Old Friends, A Dogumentary” follows the organization’s story as a small home-based shelter to the Facebook phenomenon that led to a 20,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility. The film directed by Gorman Bechard had its screen premiere last spring.

Tags

Recommended for you