Wilson County Schools now has a new leader after Donna Wright retired from the role June 30 after 40 years in education, including the last seven years as Wilson County Schools director.
“I’ve never had a day where I dreaded going to work, and not everyone can say that,” said Wright, who said she felt sad and emotional about her retirement, but remained grateful and honored to have worked in education for four decades.
Wright, a Miami native, grew up in Oak Ridge and graduated from Oak Ridge High School before she earned three degrees from University of Tennessee – Knoxville. She later worked in Knox County Schools for 30 years before she relocated to Middle Tennessee with her husband for almost 50 years, Gary Wright, and worked in Williamson County Schools for two years.
Wright replaced Tim Setterlund as Wilson County director of schools in 2014.
“Out of 40 years, the last seven I’ve spent in Wilson County have been the most impactful, rewarding and exciting opportunity I’ve had in 40 years,” said Wright, who was voted the Superintendent of the Year by the Mid-Cumberland Region of the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents in 2019.
Wright said she joined the district during a state of flux regarding assessments and accountability and urged school leaders and educators to focus on student growth instead of testing.
“If you take care of growth, the state test will take care of itself. I don’t know that everyone believed me that first year. That second year that needle started moving. Within three years, they had already moved themselves up into the top 5 percent,” Wright said. “They were growing by a year and a half or two years. That’s extraordinary.”
Leaders throughout Wilson County have honored and spotlighted Wright over the last month.
“You have taken our school system to another level, and it’s recognized statewide, if not nationwide for lots of different reasons, and mainly because of you. I appreciate what you’ve done for us and all the children that’s benefitted from that,” Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said as the Wilson County Commission presented Wright with a proclamation during her final meeting with the commission, where she shared a schools report every month.
The Mt. Juliet Commission declared Wed., June 30 as Dr. Donna Wright Day in Mt. Juliet and presented Wright with a proclamation.
Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness praised Wright and the district, particularly for the impact it has had on his two children in the system.
“One thing that was never questioned was the quality of education that they were receiving, and they’re going to be well-prepared for life and that reflects very positively on the way you conducted business,” Maness said. “I get a little firsthand knowledge, sometimes, on knowing what it’s like to not have everyone agree with every decision you make. I understand that and you have carried yourself with just grace the whole time.”
Wright said she’s going to miss the students throughout the district, but said she would remain in Wilson County with her family.
“We love what we do, but our children, whether they’re five years old or 18, they’re our children. That’s going to be the hard part,” Wright said. “I’ve never looked back and said, ‘Why didn’t you choose something else to do?’ That’s my passion. Education was a difference maker in my life.”
Wright said she considered a career as an attorney, but switched to education thanks to Knox County educator Gene Pickel.
“He’s the one that said, ‘You don’t want to go to law school, you want to be a teacher.’ I made the right choice because of Gene Pickel,” Wright said.
Wright remained with the district for the last year after she signed an extension to continue in her role until June 30, 2021. Following her commitment, West Wilson Middle School and Stoner Creek Elementary School were damaged in the March 2020 tornado.
Shortly after that, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the closure of schools and impacted the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years.
Wilson County school board chairman Larry Tomlinson said that Wright’s leadership during the time was “extraordinary.”
“I can’t imagine anyone else being in the director’s position during that time that could have handled the situation any better,” Tomlinson said last year. “I don’t know where we would have been for the past nine months without her leadership. She’s had a steady hand.”
Former Watertown High School principal Jeff Luttrell assumed the Wilson County Schools director after 12 years as principal at Watertown. He most recently served as the Wilson County Schools human resources supervisor.
He’s spent nearly 30 years in education, which includes more than 20 years with Wilson County Schools.