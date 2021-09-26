Launchpoint Church senior pastor Jim Kubic leads a prayer at the Wilson County Civic League during the 2021 Wilson County Prayer Walk. The annual event is sponsored by Everyone’s Wilson and featured dozens of people who walked and prayed for several aspects of the community.
Dozens of people took the opportunity last Saturday morning to pray for several aspects of the community during the annual Wilson County Prayer Walk.
The Wilson County Prayer Walk was sponsored by Everyone’s Wilson, a coalition of about 40 churches throughout the county that aims to further the Gospel and make a positive impact in the community.
The event included groups of walkers in Lebanon, Mt. Juliet and Watertown that walked throughout the community and stopped and prayed at locations along the walking route.
Launchpoint Church senior pastor Jim Kubic prayed for prosperity, unity and healing at the Wilson County Civic League and delivered a message about embracing struggles.
“Don’t despise the struggle, whether it be health, whether it be financial. No matter what the struggle is, don’t despise the struggle. God shows himself provisionally in the struggle. God shows who he is in the struggle,” Kubic said. “He defines us and perfects us in the struggle. Whether we’re sick, whether we’re financially unstable, whatever the issue is that we’re having, God always steps up and shows us a Romans 8:28 promise, that whatever we’re going through is for our good.”
Speakers in Mt. Juliet included Mayor James Maness and Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick.