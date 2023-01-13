Students returning to Cumberland University to begin the spring semester on Jan. 17 will now have access to on-campus professional healthcare practice, the university announced.
The new Health Services facility will serve students, faculty and staff.
Dr. Cristy Stumb of Stumb Healthcare Professionals, LLC and wife of University President Paul C. Stumb is relocating her Carthage-based practice to Cumberland’s campus.
Dr. Stumb is donating her services to Cumberland as a token of appreciation for her alma mater, according to the university news release.
“The university has always worked to identify and meet the needs of the campus community and I am both eager and excited to begin serving the Cumberland family in this new way,” Dr. Stumb said in the news release.
Dr. Stumb graduated from Cumberland in 2003 with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing before earning a Master of Science in Nursing at Vanderbilt University in 2005 and a Master of Business Administration from Cumberland in 2008.
“As we continue to grow we are always looking for opportunities to expand the resources we offer our campus community,” Vice President for Facilities and Services Ron Pavan said in the news release. “Being able to be a university that provides students, faculty, and staff convenient and affordable healthcare has been a goal of Cumberland’s for a long time, and we are thrilled that CU Health Services is now a reality.”