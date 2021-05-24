A man was charged with DUI and other violations early Sunday morning following a chase that involved multiple law enforcement agencies and ended on South Cumberland Street.
Dewon Lamont Moody, 47, was charged with DUI, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and violation of implied consent law.
Lebanon Police public information officer PJ Hardy said the incident started as a reckless driver call near State Route 109 around 7 a.m.
"Our responding unit attempted to stop the vehicle but it fled inbound on Highway 70 from near (State Route 109)," Hardy said.
Moody traveled into city limits when Wilson County Sheriffs deputies assisted in the chase by deploying a spike strip on West Main Street just before the Lebanon Square.
The vehicle finally stopped in front of Office Max on South Cumberland Street, according to Hardy.
There were no injuries as a result of the incident.