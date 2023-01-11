He’s a pilot whose feet never leave the ground, while his eyes scan earthward from heights of up to 400 feet as his two-and-a-half-pound unmanned aerial vehicle zips across the sky at 130 miles per hour.
Meet drone photographer Tell Burkett, a former Honda motorcycle mechanic who dreams of making his living in the clouds (OK, maybe a bit closer to earth but still high above the ground) operating small, unmanned aerial systems (sUAS), also known as drones.
“I’m a commercial drone pilot. I can do an array of things. I can take pictures. I can do inspections for roofs or storm damage. I can do basic video where I fly over an area or cover an area and take a time-lapse video or I can switch to FPV (first-person view drones) and be very intimate. I can be low to the ground and travel fast or slow and can get close to people. I can fly through a house if people want me to showcase their property or home,” said Burkett, who lives near Watertown and holds a day job as a mechanical maintenance technician at Nissan.
“I’m still new into it. I’ve only done a few jobs here and there but am looking to get a lot more work and take it full time. I have showcased the Watertown-based Railside Remote Control Raceway Club and showcased a house and property. I’ve done photos for people wanting to sell their property and also did photos of a home for Christmas gifts.
“It’s still a growing market. Drones are extremely versatile and can be used almost any way. It brings a perspective that no other form of videography can do. Drones make stuff like inspection work much safer or easier. It’s better than having a man climb 1,400 feet up a cell tower or getting under bridges.”
Indeed, about than two weeks ago, Globe Newswire reported that the global commercial drone market size in 2022 was worth a bit over $8 billion and should increase to $47 billion by 2030. Among areas expected to drive market growth for small unmanned aerial vehicles, Globe Newswire named aerial photography, entertainment, filmmaking, disaster management, logistics and transportation, research and development, relief and rescue operations and construction.
Drone interest takes off
Burkett became intrigued with these tiny unmanned aerial vehicles in the fall of 2019 when he traveled to Michigan to be the best man in a friend’s wedding.
“I had seen drones and wanted one for years. My friend had a drone and let me fly it, and I absolutely fell in love with it. I bought a DJI (Da-Jiang Innovations) drone and flew that for a while and ended up dropping that drone into Center Hill Lake. So, I bought another one and flew that for a while. I got really good at taking photos and videos, but the flying was more automated and prompted me to get into FPV (first-person view) drones,” recalled Burkett, who graduated from Ravenwood High in Nolensville in 2005 and later moved to Mt. Juliet.
Explaining how FPV drones operate, he said, “The camera is mounted on the drone and feeds video to a set of googles I have over my eyes. It’s kind of like sitting in the cockpit of a drone. All the videos are shot with a GoPro (camera). I take it off and download the video on to the computer and do my editing there.
“I use a transmitter to control the drone. With FPV everything the drone does is manually controlled by the transmitter. With camera drones, they’re automated so they hold their altitudes and can hover in one place for 30 minutes. Even a gust of wind won’t move the drone. With FPV it’s not like that. You’re manually controlling everything: the amount of thrust, the angle it’s sitting at, the amount of yaw. You’re in full control of everything the drone does.”
Burkett possesses a fleet of 31 drones, all quadcopters, which means they have four propellers. There also are tricopters, and bicopters are now on the scene. He noted that quadcopters are the most popular and offer the highest performances.
The commercial drone operator said that his freestyle drones zoom through the sky at speeds of 120 to 130 miles per hour and “accelerate insanely.” Racing drones can hit speeds of 150 miles per hour. The diminutive aircraft weigh from half a pound to two-and-a-half pounds and run off batteries.
Regarding cost, Burkett said, “With automated drones like DJI, they start at $500 and you can spend as much as you want. A good camera drone goes for $1,500, and then for agriculture drones or thermal-energy drones, those can go from $10,000 to $20,000.
“As for my FPV drones, I build every one of them and they range from $350 to $500. A prebuilt drone costs upwards of $600 to $700 now. For DJI, you can get them from Best Buy but for FPV you have to build from ordering parts online.”
Burkett and his wife, Angela, met in Daytona, Fla., when he went to motorcycle mechanic school. While he worked at Honda Cool Springs and at Howard’s Honda in Donelson, the couple lived in Mt. Juliet, but they moved to Watertown in 2012 where they are raising their children, Lucian, 8, and Kyna, 6. He began giving his son drone lessons about three months ago.
“He just decided he wanted to learn how to fly them. I’d been training him on a computer simulator and he got to where he can control one. So, I’ve put him on a tiny toy grade drone. He’s wearing the goggles and having fun,” said Burkett.
As for his preferences of where to fly he said, “I kind like a broad spectrum of things. I do like flying around trees or if I find something that I can dive, like a cliff, I’ll go to the top and dive down it.
“With my freestyle drones I’m always knocking them around and breaking them, but every part is replaceable if I strike a tree or hit the ground. With the DJIs, one crash and they’re done.”
In describing the greatest sensation he gets from his hobby, which he hopes to become his vocation, he says, “Flying a quadcopter feels like being in a foot-wide fighter jet.”