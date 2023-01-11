He’s a pilot whose feet never leave the ground, while his eyes scan earthward from heights of up to 400 feet as his two-and-a-half-pound unmanned aerial vehicle zips across the sky at 130 miles per hour.

Meet drone photographer Tell Burkett, a former Honda motorcycle mechanic who dreams of making his living in the clouds (OK, maybe a bit closer to earth but still high above the ground) operating small, unmanned aerial systems (sUAS), also known as drones.

