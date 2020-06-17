A photo that made its way around social media recently sparked one Lebanon High School junior to take action to combat the message she said does not align with Lebanon residents’ values.
Abigail Hopper organized and joined several other Lebanon High school students, parents and community members last Wednesday to protest the photo in hopes of spreading a positive message.
“I saw it and was just horrified by it. There’s just been so much negativity in media the last couple of weeks and so I wanted to do something to lift people’s spirits a little bit,” Hopper said.
The photo is being investigated by the Lebanon Police Department and features two men displaying a banner on the Lebanon Square in front of Civil War Confederate Gen. Robert Hatton that reads, “Make America White Again 14-88.”
“I was horrified because that’s not what Lebanon is about. That’s not what I think we represent,” Hopper said. “The fact that somebody would take that picture and spread it around horrified me. I wanted to drown out all of the hate with as much love as we could.”
Lisa Huddleston also joined the peaceful rally with her husband, mother, son and daughter-in-law.
“I just care about civil rights and people’s right. The issues have all been spelled out so eloquently,” said Huddleston, who has urged city leaders to help in the fight to remove the Hatton statue.
“I have been writing our mayor for several years about the statue on the Square. When I saw (the photo), I thought we’re drawing that because of the backdrop that we provide for people like that. I don’t want that in our Square,” Huddleston said. “It’s time.”
Huddleston said she grew up outside of Detroit and lived in the city when Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968. She said she believed people should love as Jesus did.
“It’s the Christian thing to do. I care because I’m Christian and that’s what Jesus would want. He made it a point to talk and save everyone, even outcasts,” she said.
“Love is stronger than hate. The people who are hateful and things that are happening are louder. If people stand up, there’s plenty of love to go around. We just have to use our voice when we can,” Hopper said.
Lebanon police officials said the department had been investigating the incident after it received several calls stemming from the photo’s circulation online.
“We have video surveillance equipment on the square to protect our peaceful demonstrators, and after reviewing the footage and interviewing witnesses, we have concluded that these individuals were the same ones identified in a similar incident in Cookeville. The individuals left the area in a vehicle with California tags. Our investigation is continuing,” the department said in a statement.