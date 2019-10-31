One Eagle Scout project that will have dozens of beneficiaries received a community celebration last Wednesday at Hearthside Senior Living in Lebanon.
Eagle Scout Dan Burruss, a sophomore at Friendship Christian School, constructed a walking trail at the facility.
“Our troop (Troop 293) is based out of College Hills, and College Hills helps around here at Hearthside a lot. So, one day, I was looking for an Eagle project and one of our leaders came up to me and told me Hearthside was looking to build a trail,” Burruss said
Burruss said he knew the project, which took about six months to complete, would be beneficial for the facility and his pursuit of Eagle Scout distinction. He said Hearthside donated the gravel and he put his plan into action.
“I was happy to do it. I hope this trail stays here for as long as possible, and hopefully others wanting to become Eagle Scouts will come here and add to it and make it better,” Burruss said.
The walking trail was dedicated in memory of Larry Lock, longtime preacher at College Hills Church of Christ; Frank Dudley, longtime supporter of Hearthside Senior Living; and Frances Marks, a beloved resident of Hearthside.
Hearthside executive director Sean Dozier said the project would benefit the dozens of seniors that utilize Hearthside’s assisted living and 30 independent living retirement homes.
“It just adds to our campus a place for our residents to exercise and enjoy nature, particularly in the spring and fall,” Dozier said. “It hasn’t been used for anything in a long time, so I think it’s going to be used as a walking trail for quite a long time.”