Wilson Central High School student Fox Underwood is busy working on his Eagle Scout Service Project, an outdoor classroom, which he hopes will be built at Springdale Elementary School.
Underwood chose the school to be the recipient of what he is calling “The Learning Circle” because his brother, Ash, is a student at Springdale.
Fox said that he and his father, Drew, “sat down and came up with two ideas based on these goals: beneficial to the students and teachers of Springdale Elementary, long lasting, enough seats for the average number of students in a classroom (25), and a different learning environment than the usual classroom environment. We came up with the idea of an amphitheater and ‘The Learning Circle’ and presented both ideas to the principal of Springdale Elementary.”
Drew said that the pandemic has delayed other Eagle Scout projects within the troop which, in turn, has delayed Fox’s project until the end of June.
“His project is now fully approved by the faculty at Springdale, the Wilson County Board of Education and the Middle Tennessee Council of the Boy Scouts of America. The next step is to execute the project and complete the follow up paperwork,” Drew said.
Fox told the Wilson County Board of Education, “I will need eight different trees, concrete blocks, a mini excavator and concrete. After I gather the necessities of the project then I will plan two weekends to complete the project along with other scouts from my Troop (911) and volunteers.”
The project will consist of six medium sized trees arranged in a circle with five concrete block benches between the six trees. There will be a space in between two benches to be the entrance of the project.
In addition, he plans to plant two larger trees planted south of the project to “provide shade in a couple of years. Also, there will be signs made for each tree displaying a fun fact, origin of the tree and scientific name.”
He added that, “this project will allow an outdoor learning area that teachers can teach students outside of the typical classroom environment. By providing different tree species, the project itself can be a learning tool.”
The project will be located in the northwest corner of the Springdale campus, Fox said, adding that the total cost is approximately $2,000.
“Fox has secured most, if not all of the funds that he needs between my company (TMPartners), Mark Savage’s company (EMC Structural Engineers) and Signcraft USA. His calculations are just (an estimate) at this point, so we are not 100 percent sure he is covered,” Drew said.
People can help by donating trees, supplies or money. WCS Board Chairman Larry Tomlinson and his wife have offered to donate a tree for the project. Tomlinson made the offer at a recent school board meeting.
“The presentation that you made here is remarkable,” Tomlinson told Fox. “I assume you had to do all of that yourself. You’re going to purchase trees and you have the cost in there. My wife and I would like to purchase one of those trees.”
Fox said that being an Eagle Scout “has been a huge goal for me. Eagle Scouts are an elite group of men and women in society. It shows determination, good work ethic, leadership and many other skills they would use in their everyday lives.”
At the school board meeting, Fox told the board, “I feel like this is a very good county. Since it was a newer school, you’d think it had all the perks, but I don’t think it did, so that will add to it.”
For more information, contact Drew at aunderwood@tmpartners.com.