Life Scout Jedidiah Brenner of the Boy Scouts of America Troop 246 of Lebanon recently completed his Eagle Scout project — planning and building three picnic tables for the Farmers Market in Lebanon.
Jedidiah said, “Working on this project has connected me in a new way to the City of Lebanon and its leaders.”
He had to coordinate with multiple officials within the City. Jedidiah thanked Mayor Bernie Ash and the Beautification Commission for their support. Patsy Anderson, chair of the Beautification Commission, was excited to work with another Scout on a project.
The Beautification Commission has received several Eagle Scout projects. This one will add an area where visitors can sit down and enjoy a little shade at the Farmers Market.
Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash said “Eagle Scouts represent some of our nation’s brightest and best. Today, we honor and thank Jedidiah for his accomplishments, his charity and his drive to succeed in community endeavors.”
Jedidiah completed his project in March just before COVID-19 caused a worldwide shutdown, so he had to wait to deliver them last Thursday. He has three merit badges to complete to become an Eagle Scout.
Jedidiah is the son of Justin and Diana Brenner of Lebanon. Scouts BSA Troop 246 is chartered by United Methodist Men at Cook’s United Church. Meredith Akkerman is the Scoutmaster of Troop 246.