Voters have the opportunity to cast early ballots Wednesday for the Nov. 3 general election as early voting kicks off in Wilson County.
Early voting will take place from Oct. 14 through Oct. 29, and eligible voters will have the opportunity to cast ballots at 18 locations throughout the county.
Lebanon and Mt. Juliet residents will choose between multiple candidates for their city’s mayoral seats, as Watertown Mayor Mike Jennings will run unopposed in his race to secure his 14th term as mayor.
Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash will face three challengers in November - former Lebanon City councilors Rick Bell and Rob Cesternino and Ronald “John” DeMoor.
Ash has served one term as mayor after he also spent two years as the Ward 4 representative on the Lebanon City Council.
Bell spent two years on the council - February 2016 to December 2018 - after he was appointed to fill a vacancy in the Ward 6 seat, while Cesternino served on the council from 2010-2018 as the Ward 3 councilor, where he served as mayor pro tempore twice.
DeMoor said he was running on the campaign of removing corruption and immoral practices from local government.
In Mt. Juliet, current Vice-Mayor James Maness and current Wilson County Commission District 10 representative Dan Walker will look to fill the mayoral seat after Mayor Ed Hagerty said he would not seek re-election for a third term.
Maness, who serves as District 2 commissioner, was elected to his seat in 2010. Walker has served on the Wilson County Commission since 2014.
Lebanon’s Ward 5 councilor Tick Bryan and Ward 1 councilor Joey Carmack are unopposed in their races, while Ward 2 councilor Fred Burton will face Leon Love and Lisa Noble in his quest to retain his seat.
All three Mt. Juliet Commission races are contested as incumbent Ray Justice will face Vince King in the District 1 race.
Scott Hefner will challenge District 3 commissioner Art Giles, while Gerard Bullock and Jim Bradshaw will challenge incumbent Jennifer Milele for the District 4 seat.
In Watertown, Brandy Holcomb, Laura Lea Comer, Howell Roberts and Jim Mahoney will look to fill the at-large alderman seat.
On the state level, House District 57 incumbent Susan Lynn will face Independent Tom Sottek, while House District 46 Republican incumbent Clark Boyd is unopposed in his race.
Republican John Rose, Democrat Christopher Martin Finley and Independent Christopher B. Monday will vie for the United States House of Representatives District 6 seat, while Republican Bill Hagerty and Democrat Marquita Bradshaw will face nine Independent candidates for the United States Senate seat.
The last day to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 27. To request an absentee ballot in Wilson County, visit the Wilson County Election Commission website at wilsonelections.com, to request an absentee ballot. The applicant will be required to fill out a request online.
The applicant then downloads, prints and signs the form and mails, emails (as a pdf attachment) or faxes the completed form to the Wilson County Commission at the email, PO Box address or fax number provided on the form.
Tennessee voters who request an absentee by-mail ballot for the Nov. 3 election can track the status of their ballot on the Secretary of State’s website using the Absentee By-Mail Ballot Status Tracker tool.
Through this tool, Tennessee voters can easily and securely track their absentee by-mail ballot’s status starting when the county election commission mails the ballot to the voter and ending when the completed ballot has been received by the county election commission.
The Absentee By-Mail Ballot Status Tracker is available at tnmap.tn.gov/voterlookup.
“We saw a record number of Tennesseans voting absentee by-mail in the August election and we expect to break that record in November,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Many of these voters are voting absentee by-mail for the first time. Our online tracking tool takes some of the uncertainty out of the process so voters can be confident about their ballot.”
Eligibility requirements are also found on the Wilson County Election Commission website, or call 615-444-0216 for questions.