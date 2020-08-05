Wilson County hit a record number of ballots cast in early voting with 15,418 during the 14-day period that ended last Saturday.
Last Friday was the busiest day for early voting, with 1,702 ballots cast among the five polling places. There are 89,568 eligible voters in the county, with 17 percent voting early.
Election Day will be held Thursday, with several sites open for voters with changes to procedures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wilson County Administer of Elections Phillip Warren said the Aug. 6 election would be administered to promote social distancing, minimize personal contact and provide a clean, safe voting experience for workers and voters.
“The process of registering, marking the ballot and casting the ballot will be streamlined to minimize personal contact with equipment and poll officials,” Warren said. “Voting may take a few minutes longer than in the past but the precautions are necessary to meet the demands of the current health situation.”
Warren said voters are urged to wear masks, gloves or any protective items to make voters feel comfortable, while polling officials will be provided with protective gear.
Polling places throughout Wilson County include: Gladeville Community Center, Berea Church, Maple Hill Church, Lebanon High School, First United Methodist Church, Market Street Community Center, Southside Elementary, Carroll-Oakland School, Tuckers Crossroads School and Norene Community Center in Lebanon; Lighthouse Church, Charlie Daniels Park, West Elementary School and Rutland Elementary School in Mt. Juliet; Watertown High School in Watertown; and St. Stephen Catholic in Old Hickory.
Registered voters can vote at any of the polling places in the county.
Locally, one Lebanon Special School District school board seat and four Wilson County Schools school board seats will be on the Aug. 6 ballot.
Four candidates will vie for the Wilson County school board Zone 1 seat, as incumbent Wayne McNeese will face Carrie Hartzog Pfeiffer, Mitch Rollins and Lauren Smith.
Voters will decide between Don Weathers and Jonathan White for the Zone 3 seat, which is the only race that does not feature an incumbent.
Board chairman Larry Tomlinson will face Glenn Denton for the Zone 5 seat, and incumbent Chad Karl will face Jamie Diane Farough and Phillip Murphy for the Zone 7 seat.
Joel Thacker and James White will vie for the Lebanon school board seat.
Voters will also vote between Republican Michael Collins and Independent Branden Bellar for the 15th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Division II seat, while several races feature unopposed candidates, including: Republican Shelley Thompson Gardner for 15th Judicial District Public Defender; Republican James “Rusty” Keith for Wilson County Commission District 17; Republican Stephen Goodall for Assessor of Property and Ensley Hagan for General Sessions Judge Division III.