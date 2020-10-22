Stating Monday, Oct. 26 through Thursday, Oct. 29, early voting times will be extended one hour later to 7 p.m. each of those four nights.
That time change will be in effect for all five early voting locations in the county.
Early voting hours this week are Thursday (8 a.m.-6 p.m.), Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.) and Saturday (8 a.m.-1 p.m.).
Early voting locations are Wilson County Election Commission Office, 203 E. Main St., Lebanon; Mt. Juliet Community Center, 1075 Charlie Daniels Parkway, Mt. Juliet; Watertown Community Center, 8630 Sparta Pike, Watertown; Gladeville Community Center, 95 McCreary Road; and Lighthouse Church, 6141 Saundersville Road, Mt. Juliet (closes at 5 p.m. Wednesday).