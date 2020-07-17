Early voting for the 2020 federal and state primary and Wilson County general elections begins Friday and voters can expect different procedures while casting ballots due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Wilson County Administer of Elections Phillip Warren said the election would be administered to promote social distancing, minimize personal contact and provide a clean, safe voting experience for poll workers and voters.
Warren said voters could expect longer lines as procedures are conducted.
“The process of registering, marking the ballot and casting the ballot will be streamlined to minimize personal contact with equipment and poll officials,” Warren said. “Voting may take a few minutes longer than in the past but the precautions are necessary to meet the demands of the current health situation.”
Warren said voters are urged to wear masks, gloves or any other protective items. Polling officials will be provided with protective gear.
Warren said typically 73 percent of Wilson County voters utilize early voting. The last day to request an absentee ballot for the Aug. 6 election is July 30.
One Lebanon Special School District school board seat and four Wilson County Schools school board seats will be on the Aug. 6 ballot.
Four candidates will vie for the Wilson County school board Zone 1 seat — incumbent Wayne McNeese, Carrie Hartzog Pfeiffer, Mitch Rollins and Lauren Smith.
Voters will decide between Don Weathers and Jonathan White for the Zone 3 seat, which is the only race that does not feature an incumbent.
Board chairman Larry Tomlinson will face Glenn Denton for the Zone 5 seat, and incumbent Chad Karl will face Jamie Diane Farough and Phillip Murphy for the Zone 7 seat.
Joel Thacker and James White are on the ballot for the Lebanon school board seat.
Voters will decide between Republican Michael Collins and Independent Branden Bellar for the 15th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Division II seat. Several positions feature unopposed candidates, including: Republican Shelley Thompson Gardner for 15th Judicial District Public Defender; Republican James “Rusty” Keith for Wilson County Commission District 17; Republican Stephen Goodall for Assessor of Property and Ensley Hagan for General Sessions Judge Division III.
EARLY VOTING
When: Friday, July 17-Saturday, Aug. 1
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Wilson County Election Commission office, 203 E. Main St., Lebanon; Mt. Juliet Community Center, 1075 Charlie Daniels Parkway, Mt. Juliet; Lighthouse Church, 6141 Saundersville Rd., Mt. Juliet; Watertown Community Center, 8630 Sparta Pike, Watertown; Gladeville Community Center, 95 McCreary Road, Lebanon.