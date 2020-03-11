Mt. Juliet Mayor Ed Hagerty led the town’s grief over the passing of James and Donna Eaton from a tornado that hit Mt. Juliet on March 3.
James, 84, and Donna, 81, had been married 58 years and were found side-by-side in their longtime home on Catalpa Drive. James would have been 85 the next day. They had three children, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The couple had close ties to First Baptist Church. Hagerty said he knew the couple 38 years.
“They were good friends,” he said. “We served on the stewardship committee many years. They were absolutely the greatest people. Salt of the earth. Solid and faithful in all areas. A rock.
“I don’t know if I could have scripted it better. They went to sleep and woke up in the arms of Jesus.”
First Baptist Associate Minister David Fallin worked with James for years.
“They were the first persons we met when we came to Mt. Juliet in 1998,” he said.
Donna was the church’s business manager for many years.
“Jim was here just last week,” Fallin said. “He would do small groups of study and man the coffee bar.”
Fallin said Jim always had a wonderful smile and accompanied him on visits to the hospital to visit sick members of the congregation.
“Just not long ago he was doing 50 pushups a day, and he walked for miles,” Fallin said. “He was a deacon here. He always served the Lord and was taking care of his brother.”
Their grandson, Derek Hardy-Moore, said he would love to honor his grandparents.
“I don’t know where to start,” he said. “They were two people that you knew, without a doubt, were children of God.
“I praise God for them and for the legacy they leave behind and the way He used them on this earth.”