After nearly 20 years as a public servant in Mt. Juliet, Mayor Ed Hagerty announced he will not seek re-election this year.
Hagerty was a Mt. Juliet commissioner for a decade and was appointed mayor in April 2011, when then-Mayor Linda Elam left office to run for the House of Representatives. Hagerty then was elected four-year terms in 2012 and 2016.
Hagerty said he felt he’s spent the “proper” length of time to serve in one role as a public servant.”
He also spent years as chair and member on the Mt. Juliet Planning Commission.
“It has been my distinct honor and high privilege to serve the City of Mt. Juliet for 20 years, first as Commissioner for District 3 for 10 years, then as Mayor for nearly 10 years,” he said. “The city I love has seen dramatic changes during this time and I am proud of it today as a highly desirable place to be. Mt. Juliet has truly become a city where you can live, work, shop, play, and worship while enjoying the benefits of being close to a major metropolitan area.”
Hagerty said he announced this decision so others can, “pray about their willingness to lead.”
Hagerty said he’s had hundreds of citizens urge him to seek re-election in November.
“Your kind words and support have inspired me as I prayed about this decision and I am forever grateful for your willingness to join me on this journey,” Hagerty said.