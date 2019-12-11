The issue of using leftover bond money from Gladeville Middle School to build West Wilson Middle School’s fieldhouse and press box was again brought up before the county education and budget committees at their Dec. 5 meetings.
“I have spoken with several commissioners, and it is my understanding that there are some communication issues as to what happened to the West Wilson Middle School fieldhouse project that was changed (in the November commission meeting),” commissioner Lauren Breeze. “You can’t spend this money for anything other than an educational project because the money was borrowed for an educational project.”
Breeze made a motion that the education committee move the $995,000 remaining from the GMS project in the debt service fund to the capital projects fund to be used to construct a fieldhouse, including bathrooms and a concession area, as well as a press box, at West Wilson Middle School.
In November, the budget committee approved $300,000 for the project. The $995,000 is above that amount for a total of approximately $1.3 million.
Commissioner Bobby Franklin, who said he is behind the project “100 percent,” asked if the project would be bid.
Robert S. Biscan was the contractor for GMS. Breeze said that making them similar “is the goal.”
“Does anyone here understand that a big part of that bid was utility relocation?” Franklin asked. “There’s a big difference, so I would encourage this board, if you want to try to do this, why don’t you rebid this thing and find out what it would really cost?”
Wilson County Schools finance director Mickey Hall said the price includes running the utilities from N. Mt. Juliet Road, and site work, which has to be done for the pads for the building and the press box.
“You can’t build a project on one side of the county and impose it on another and expect it to be a wash,” Franklin said. “It’s just not the same thing. If you want to be fair to the taxpayers, I would encourage you to bid this back out.”
Hall said that the $995,000 was specific to the WWMS project and had nothing to do with the GMS construction.
The measure passed 4-1, with commissioner John Gentry voting “no.”
The issue was also brought before the budget committee.
County finance director Aaron Maynard said he agreed that the project, “looked like something that needed to be rebid,” but Hall said that if the contractor will honor its price, “you’re good.”
The measure passed 4-1 with William Glover voting “no.”