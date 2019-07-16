Wilson County Schools officials expect to fill the remaining nearly three dozen open teacher positions this year as about three dozen positions remained to be filled.
Wilson County Schools spokesperson Bart Barker said there are 37 openings within the district with about two weeks left before the start of the school year. He said the district hired about 160 teachers this summer, and that the amount of openings isn’t unusual.
“There are usually several openings in place over the summer months,” Barker said. “Over the next weeks, we anticipate these openings being filled very quickly.”
Last week, Rutherford County Schools had 32 openings listed, Sumner County Schools had 118 openings listed and Williamson County Schools listed 141 openings, which included counselors, special education teachers, arts and interim positions.