For the past two months, Wilson County 4-H agents Leah Sliger and Morgan Beaty hosted classroom public speaking contests.
Six hundred and twenty-three students from schools across the county participated at the classroom level, and of those, 84 participated in the county level contest.
On Dec. 16, the James E. Ward Ag. Center was packed with students preparing to give their speech. Participants ranged from fourth grade all the way to 11th grade. The top two winners from each division were invited to attend the Area Public Speaking Contest in January.
The Multi-County Swine Show was held Dec. 14. 4-Hers from Wilson and Sumner counties brought their best hogs to the James E. Ward Ag Center. Many of the showmen from Wilson County drove away with the grand prize for their division.
The participants who competed in the county will now move on to the Central Region Swine Show and then on to Tennessee State Swine Show held at Middle Tennessee State University in January.
In January preparations will begin for the Horse Bowl and Hippology Contests. The Central Region Horse Judging Contest comes up in March.