Several Lebanon High School Class of 2020 seniors received a surprise last week as the school found a non-traditional way to announce its traditional 32 superlative winners.
The school typically honors superlative winners during the school’s annual senior night, which had to be cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So, business teacher Monica Alsup, this year’s senior night sponsor, teamed up with local businesses to make sure the winners were celebrated.
Each business sponsored a yard sign bearing the student’s name and superlative. Alsup received help from the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office to surprise the winners at their homes.
The students were met with music and flashing blue lights, as well as Blue Devil News broadcasting teacher Alysha Nicholas congratulating them — and alerting their neighbors — about their accomplishments.
“We’ve had kids crying. We’ve had parents crying. I’ve cried a few times, as well. It’s been very fulfilling and heartwarming. It’s very sad for these seniors right now and it breaks my heart because I’m a Lebanon alumni and I loved high school,” Alsup said. “Your senior year at the end is the most fun time there is, and these kids are cut short of all of these awesome activities. We just wanted to do something special for them.”
The group surprised senior Alex Faircloth, chosen as Most Sophisticated, as he took an afternoon walk through his neighborhood.
“I’m stunned. This is just so nice of people to do. I can’t believe it honestly,” Faircloth said. “I wish we had got to finish (senior year), but I still have hope that we’ll have graduation.”
“This is amazing. It’s heartwarming and I can’t describe it. It’s so amazing,” his mother, Rita Faircloth, said.
The group also managed to get Braden Fuller, voted Most Bashful, to exit his comfort zone and accept his award as Kajagoogoo’s “Too Shy” blared through his neighborhood.
“It’s fitting that I’m most bashful and this is how they come out. It’s pretty funny,” Fuller said. “I would’ve rather had the senior stuff going on, but it’s really nice they did this.”
“I think it’s as hard on the parents, sometimes, as it is on the kids because I think they’re kind of ready to move on even though they’re missing a lot of stuff, but I’m proud of him. He’s an amazing student. I’m proud of all of these seniors and the stuff they’ve accomplished,” Braden’s father, Brian Fuller, said. “This is fantastic. It’s hard when you’re missing things like this, but for the school to put on a thing like this is pretty neat.”
LEBANON HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR SUPERLATIVES
Best Performer: Jake Hudson,Brylie Evans
Most Athletic: Daniel Davila, Aaryn Grace Lester
Most Unique: Jonathan Gass,Caroline O’Brien
Most Spirited: Gabe Trueman,Isabella Beane
Most Attractive: Gavin Reasonover, Claudia Kalaj
Most Sophisticated: North Hopper, Alex Faircloth, Carissa Bazydola, Nancy Patel
Most Artistic: Colin Aucoin, Azura Haley
Friendliest: Greyson Gregory, Camille Shipp
Most Fashionable: Manuel Salazar Perry, Addison Fuller, Claire Bond
Wittiest: Alex Clemmons, Addison Thiele
Most Bashful: Braden Fuller, Bibiana Zermen
Most Likely To Succeed: North Hopper, Jack Dodson, Hannah Lawson
Mr. and Miss LHS: Chase Birdwell, Eliza Puckett
Best All around: Levi Sampson
Citizenship: Billy Joe Sabaski