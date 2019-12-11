Wilson County Schools is the first school district in the state and one of approximately five in the country that has introduced computer coding classes into its curriculum.
WCS’ Secondary Supervisor Dr. Kate Burgun and Kevin Norman with TechSmart, a technology company, addressed the Wilson County Board of Education about the coding progress instruction that teachers have learned over the past few months.
Burgun said WCS Director Dr. Donna Wright, “presented her vision for Wilson County Schools to meet the demand for coding in our community and the broader, greater Nashville community. There is a high demand for coding positions and right now, the number of students involved in coding across Tennessee is much lower than what is needed.”
The school system partnered with TechSmart, Volunteer State Community College and the Lebanon-Wilson County and Mt. Juliet chambers of commerce to “help make this happen,” Burgun said.
As of Dec. 3, the system had 22 middle and high school teachers who have completed Coding 1 training and have the opportunity to earn three hours of college credit at Volunteer State.
In addition, four high school teachers started Coding 2 classes last week. They have the opportunity to earn three additional college credits at Volunteer State.
Coding courses are offered in all WCS high schools and all of the middle schools will offer it for the spring semester.
“As of this semester, we will have 79 high school students who have completed Coding 1,” Burgun said.
There are 61 students who have signed up for Coding 1 in the spring and 59 high school students signed up for Coding 2 in the spring. All of those students will have the opportunity to earn three college credits.
“That’s going to be a lot of post-secondary opportunities that we are affording students,” Burgun said.
Norman said that technology companies and positions are moving to Nashville and that it is important to have people who are trained in coding to take those positions.
“We shared with Dr. Wright a few months ago, that this is more than just more than being a curriculum in your schools,” he said. “What we talk to the teachers about, and the students about, is that there are things they can do in high school that can compare you to compete for a job, go to an interview and get that job.”