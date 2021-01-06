Tennessee residents ages 75 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine after state health officials added the population to prioritized groups currently eligible for the vaccine.
The population is now included in high-priority groups 1a1 and 1a2 with first responders, healthcare workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities and individuals over 18 years old unable to live independently.
“COVID-19 vaccines remain limited at this time, and Tennessee’s allocation plan prioritizes those most at risk of illness and death from COVID-19,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said. “The plan also prioritizes critical infrastructure workers who have direct public exposure or work in environments posing a higher risk of exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19.”
Some elderly county residents received their first round of vaccines last Saturday at College Hills Church of Christ during a drive-through vaccination event by the Wilson County Health Department.
Brittany Cox, assistant director of Mid-Cumberland Regional Health, said there were about 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine on site, and about 360 people had registered appointments for Saturday, with the remaining approximate doses available for people 75 or older that showed up.
Most people in the two top priority phases will receive the vaccine through their employer, events planned by local and regional departments of health, or vaccination teams deployed across the state, according to Cox.
“So far, it’s been pretty smooth. We are getting our rhythm down here in Wilson County. We’ve been able to get the information out to the right agencies and people have been receiving it. So far, we’ve had a good response, which is great,” Cox said.
VIRUS VACCINES
To receive the COVID-19 vaccine, contact the Wilson County Health Department (615-444-5325) between 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on weekdays to make an appointment. Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said Monday that appointments are full for many weeks but the county is working with the health department to create more appointment slots.