The Wilson County Election Commission is one step closer to moving into the old Fred’s building as the county is soliciting bids for renovations to the building for the next month.
The county will accept bids for the renovation project until Dec. 3.
The Wilson County Commission approved $1,239,000 earlier this year for the purchase and renovation of the former Fred’s building, located at 230 E. Gay St. in Lebanon. The commission also voted earlier this year to purchase the building for $875,000.
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said the property appraised for $935,000, with renovations estimated to cost about $400,000.
Hutto said the building would be the new home for the Wilson County Election Commission, which is currently housed at 203 E. Main St. The relocation will allow the commission to move all machines and equipment under one roof and have space for legal documents the county is required to keep.
The building will also be used to train poll workers and volunteers.
The Wilson County Convention and Visitors Bureau will move into the current election commission building once the move is complete.