Wilson County residents Cindy Smith, Glynn Caughman, Steve Koons and Roy Denney each had a front-row seat for all three elections held in 2022.
Smith (Mt. Juliet), Caughman (Mt. Juliet), Koons (Lebanon) and Denney (Lebanon) served as poll workers for the 45 days of voting (3 election days, 42 days of early voting) during the 2022 election cycle.
They have been selected as the Wilson Post’s 2022 People of the Year by the newspaper’s editors to represent all of the county poll workers this year.
The four people have a combined 66 years of poll working experience in Wilson County. Koons and Denney have volunteered for 14 years, Caughman for 16 years and Smith for 22 years.
Koons and Denney are retired from the Army. Caughman is a retired accountant. Smith works for a T-shirt and sports apparel company in Belinda City.
“It’s an essential part of the election process to have volunteers to work the election. It’s a community service that needs to be done,” Koons said.
Smith gave credit to her family for her desire to volunteer during elections.
“I did it before I moved here. I grew up doing it with my mom as a teenager in Virginia,” Smith said.
Caughman and Denney got last-minute introductions to poll working in Wilson County. The night before the 2006 elections Caughman said a friend asked him if he was able to volunteer at the polls. Denney said he was surprised to learn he was set to work the Gladeville polling location in 2008 after he initially turned down a request from former Administer of Elections Phillip Warren.
“Nancy Guethlein called me and asked me why I wasn’t at the Gladeville location, and I got up and went down there and been there ever since,” Denney said.
Caughman said his first day as a poll worker featured him helping and receiving praise and encouragement from Hazel Daniels, wife of Country Music Hall of Famer Charlie Daniels, who also cast his ballot at the Gladeville location that year.
“I said to myself, ‘OK. I think I’m probably hooked on working elections for the rest of my life,’ ” Caughman said.
This year, Smith was the officer for the Charlie Daniels Park precinct in Mt. Juliet for early voting and Election Day. Caughman was a machine operator in Gladeville during both voting periods.
Koons was a machine operator at the Watertown precinct during early voting and an officer at the Tuckers Crossroads precinct on Election Day. Denney was a machine operator in Gladeville during early voting and an officer at the Norene precinct on Election Day.
Poll workers usually work from 5 a.m. to between 9-10 p.m. on Election Day.
“It’s a nonstop line on Election Day. You almost just have time to look up and verify the voter,” Smith said.
Wilson County elections are regarded as some of the most secure in the country and the group said poll workers are an important piece in maintaining election integrity.
“You don’t discuss politics. You don’t do favoritism. The ballot speaks for itself and you’re there to make sure the election process works smoothly,” Koons said.
New voting machines were also highlighted as a key piece in the county’s election security .
“We changed to the new equipment we have now and it’s just so much better. Everything’s easier,” Denney said. “Going through the process of voting is easier. Bringing all the information together at the end of the election is easier. They’re easier to move. It’s just a lot better.”
“We do it right,” Smith said. “I think everyone should have the kind we have. Not only is it electronic, it’s a paper ballot, also, so you have backup for accountability.”
The poll workers go through extensive training with Administrator of Elections Tammy Smith to review procedures, learn about changes and role play unique situations that might come up at the polling site.
“Not only do you believe in the process, but you just enjoy the other people you work with,” Caughman said.
“It’s pretty much a family thing. We try to keep things flowing, conversation going all the time and kind of keep everybody happy. It works good,” Denney said.
Smith captured the feelings of the group when it comes to political office aspirations – something that all said was not a goal.
“I enjoy the process. I just don’t think I would’ve enjoyed actually running and doing something like that,” she said.
They all also agreed that voters need to try to familiarize themselves with candidates and issues, such as the four state constitutional amendments this year, before they arrive at election sites.
“I think we got it pretty sewed up here in Wilson County and everybody ought to come here and see how we do it,” Denney said.