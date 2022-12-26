2022 Iron Four Poll Workers

Wilson County volunteer poll workers (left to right) Steve Koons, Cindy Smith, Roy Denney and Glynn Caughman worked all three elections this year.

Wilson County residents Cindy Smith, Glynn Caughman, Steve Koons and Roy Denney each had a front-row seat for all three elections held in 2022.

Smith (Mt. Juliet), Caughman (Mt. Juliet), Koons (Lebanon) and Denney (Lebanon) served as poll workers for the 45 days of voting (3 election days, 42 days of early voting) during the 2022 election cycle.

