Wilson County is one of five counties in the state that will no longer require emissions testing beginning next year, a move that Wilson County Finance director Aaron Maynard will have a very small economic impact.
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation recently announced emissions testing would end in Wilson, Hamilton, Rutherford, Sumner and Williamson counties starting Jan. 14, 2022.
The Tennessee General Assembly passed a bill in 2018 that would end emissions tests in the state 120 days after EPA approval of a new plan, which was submitted by the state in February 2020 and approved last week.
Maynard said he did not expect the ending of emissions testing to have a significant impact on county finances. He said the county receives $1 per emissions test on about 225,000 vehicles per year.
“I don’t see it as being a major impact,” said Maynard. “You’re looking at a roughly $63 million budget for the general fund, and that money goes into the general fund.”
Emissions tests costs $9 and vehicles that fail the test must be repaired and retested before registration can be renewed. Cars are allowed to be retested one time for free within 90 days of the initial test.
Maynard said ending the emissions test could bring relief to residents, including low-income residents, and eliminate the need for people to circumvent the emissions process.
Wilson County residents who need to renew their registration prior to Jan. 14 will still be required to get an emissions test.
“This decision by EPA is a major step that means an end to mandatory tests of vehicles for many Tennesseans,” TDEC Commissioner David Salyers said in a news release. “It’s a recognition of the improvement of our state’s air quality and demonstrates the diligence Tennesseans have shown toward achieving and maintaining this goal.”